Rambus Inc. Reveals Fall In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $59.9 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $60.3 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rambus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.3 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $180.2 million from $166.7 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.9 Mln. vs. $60.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $180.2 Mln vs. $166.7 Mln last year.

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