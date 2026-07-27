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Rambus Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

July 27, 2026 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $67.605 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $57.935 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rambus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.352 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $207.385 million from $172.209 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.605 Mln. vs. $57.935 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $207.385 Mln vs. $172.209 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.75 To $ 0.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 210 M To $ 216 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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