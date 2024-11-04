News & Insights

Ramaco Resources Achieves Record Production Amid Market Challenges

November 04, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ) has issued an update.

Ramaco Resources reported strong operational performance in the third quarter of 2024, despite a challenging market environment marked by declining metallurgical coal prices. The company achieved record production and sales levels, while reducing cash costs significantly, bolstered by increased productivity and operational efficiency. Although financial results were impacted by a drop in coal indices, Ramaco maintained healthy cash margins. Looking ahead, the company anticipates further improvements in production and sales, aiming for a robust year-end performance.

