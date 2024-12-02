RAM Fund Advances in Healthcare-Focused Strategy

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is advancing its strategic shift to a healthcare-focused portfolio, successfully divesting $185 million in assets and negotiating acquisitions, including surgical hospitals. The fund is leveraging proceeds to manage debt and buy back shares, while its robust hedging program and proactive capital recycling position it for future growth in the healthcare sector. Despite interest rate challenges, REP maintains a strong and attractive portfolio.

