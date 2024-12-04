RAM Essential Services Extends Security Buy-Back Plan

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced the extension of its on-market security buy-back period until March 2025, aiming to buy-back remaining securities valued at approximately $3.5 million. The move is part of a strategic capital management plan in response to recent security price trends, with flexibility to adjust based on market conditions. This decision reflects the fund’s commitment to maintaining financial agility and exploring growth opportunities.

