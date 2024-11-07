Ralph Lauren Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat & Raised FY25 View

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from robust demand and brand strength.



RL reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.54, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.43. Also, the bottom line increased from $2.10 per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Net revenues grew 6% year over year to $1,726 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,673 million. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, revenues were up 6% from the year-ago quarter. The top line witnessed growth across all regions, driven by brand strength, pricing efforts and continued strategic investments.



Global direct-to-consumer comparable store sales (comps) jumped 10%, backed by continued brand elevation, double-digit increases in average unit retail (AUR) and positive retail comps at all regions. The top line benefited by nearly 10 basis points (bps) from foreign currency rates.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren’s shares have risen more than 10% in the pre-trading session today on impressive quarterly performance and raised outlook for fiscal 2025. The company has raised the revenue and adjusted operating margin view for the current fiscal year, backed by strength in brands and favorable business trends. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 5.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 4.1% decline.

Ralph Lauren’s Segmental Details

North America: The segment’s revenues were up 3% year over year to $739.5 million. Comps for North America’s retail channel rose 6% year over year, while the same for brick-and-mortar stores moved up 9%. Digital commerce fell 2%. Revenues from the North America wholesale business dipped 3% year over year.



Europe: The segment’s revenues rose 7% year over year to $565.9 million. The metric was up 6% on a currency-neutral basis. Comps for the retail channel in Europe were up 15%, while brick-and-mortar stores grew 15% year over year. Digital sales witnessed a 14% rise. Revenues for the segment’s wholesale business increased 2% on a reported basis and rose slightly on a cc basis.



Asia: The segment’s revenues increased 9% year over year to $380.2 million on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis. Comps in Asia were up 11%, backed by 10% growth in brick-and-mortar stores and a 19% increase in the digital business.

A Look at RL’s Margins & Costs

Ralph Lauren's adjusted gross profit margin expanded 160 bps year over year to 67%. This was mainly driven by positive product, channel and geographic mix shifts, reduced cotton costs and AUR growth in all regions.



Adjusted operating expenses rose 7% from the year-ago period to $958 million. Adjusted operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, expanded 60 bps to 55.5%, due to increased marketing investments on planned timing of key campaigns. Excluding marketing expenses, the adjusted operating expense rate was flat year over year.



The company’s adjusted operating income was $197.3 million, up 14.9% from the year-earlier quarter. The adjusted operating margin increased 90 bps year over year to 11.4%.

Ralph Lauren’s Financials

Ralph Lauren ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $1.0037 billion, a total debt of $1.1 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $2.4 billion. Inventory fell 6% year over year to $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.



The company repurchased nearly $100 million of Class A common stock in the quarter. RL returned about $375 million to shareholders via dividend and repurchases of Class A common stock. It paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of 82.50 cents per share in the fiscal second quarter, totaling $98.9 million in the first six months.



The company incurred $75.1 million in capital expenditures compared with $82.4 million in the year-ago period. Management expects capital expenditure to be in the range of $250-$300 million for fiscal 2025.

Ralph Lauren’s Store Update

As of Sept. 28, 2024, Ralph Lauren had 570 directly operated stores and 682 concession shops globally. The directly operated stores included 238 Ralph Lauren and 332 Outlet stores. The company operated 106 licensed partner stores globally as of the same date.

RL’s Outlook For Q3 & FY25

For fiscal 2025, RL continues to anticipate year-over-year revenue growth (at cc) in the band of 3-4% compared with the prior range of 2-3%. This includes 40-60 bps of adverse impacts of currency.

Management now expects the operating margin to grow in the range of 110-130 bps at cc on higher gross margin and leveraged operating costs. Earlier, management had predicted the operating margin to increase in the band of 100-120 bps. The gross margin is likely to increase in the band of 80-120 bps in cc compared with 50-100 bps expected earlier. Foreign currency is anticipated to hurt gross and operating margins by about 20 bps. The fiscal tax rate is likely to be in the range of 22-23%.



For the fiscal third quarter, management anticipates revenues to grow nearly 3-4% on a cc basis. This includes nearly 10-50 bps of positive foreign currency impacts. Operating margin is likely to expand around 100-140 bps in cc on higher gross margins. Foreign currency is likely to have a neutral effect on the gross and operating margins . The quarterly tax rate is likely to be 22%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked companies are G-III Apparel Group GIII, Gildan Activewear GIL and lululemon athletica LULU.



G-III Apparel sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GIII Apparel has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 118.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates an increase of 3.3% from the year-ago period’s level.



Gildan Activewear carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 1.5% and 14%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.2% and 9.8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.