Ralph Lauren price target raised to $247 from $207 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Ralph Lauren (RL) to $247 from $207 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported another strong quarter, with an earnings beat driven by stronger sales and gross margin, the analyst tells investors. With operating momentum continuing with earnings beats in the four quarters of FY24 and first half of FY25, the firm believes the company has the “right strategies” to deliver topline growth off a stronger foundation while generating gross margin leverage.

