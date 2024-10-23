News & Insights

Ralph Lauren price target raised to $205 from $195 at Wells Fargo

October 23, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Ralph Lauren (RL) to $205 from $195 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm is expecting a positive reaction to strong Q2 print. Ralph Lauren likely continues to buck the trend, with what should be another strong beat across the board when they report Q2, Wells says. Brand heat, sell-through and overseas continue to impress, the firm adds.

