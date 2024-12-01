Rakuten Strengthens Ties with Mizuho Through Share Transfer

Rakuten (JP:4755) has released an update.
Rakuten Group has completed the transfer of 14.99% of its shares in Rakuten Card Co., Ltd. to Mizuho Financial Group, marking a significant step in their strategic alliance. Additionally, Rakuten Insurance Holdings Co., Ltd. has changed its parent company to Rakuten Group through an in-kind dividend transaction.
