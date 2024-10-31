News & Insights

Rakuten Securities Reports Mixed Financial Results

October 31, 2024 — 03:30 am EDT

Rakuten (JP:4755) has released an update.

Rakuten Securities, a subsidiary of Rakuten Group, reported its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, showing a notable increase in operating revenue and net operating revenue compared to the previous year. However, the net income saw a decline, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. Investors will be keenly watching Rakuten Group’s upcoming consolidated financial report announcement, due November 13, 2024.

Stocks mentioned

RKUNF

