Rakuten Issues USD-Denominated Subordinated Notes

December 04, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Rakuten (JP:4755) has released an update.

Rakuten Group, Inc. has announced the issuance of USD-denominated undated subordinated notes, designed to be treated as equity due to their characteristics similar to equity, such as no maturity date and optional deferral of interest. The proceeds will primarily be used to redeem and cancel existing subordinated bonds maturing by the end of 2025, ensuring the company addresses its financial obligations effectively.

