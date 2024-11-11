News & Insights

Rakuten Bank Increases Profit Forecast Amid Strong Growth

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (JP:5838) has released an update.

Rakuten Bank has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, expecting higher ordinary income and profit due to increased interest income and improved management efficiency. The bank now anticipates a 22.3% rise in profit attributable to owners compared to previous projections. This reflects a positive trend in Rakuten Bank’s operations.

