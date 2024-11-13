RAKUS Co., Ltd. Boosts FY2025 Outlook and Dividends

RAKUS Co., Ltd. (JP:3923) has released an update.

RAKUS Co., Ltd. has revised its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting a positive outlook driven by robust performance in Cloud and IT Outsourcing sectors. The company anticipates higher sales and profits than previously forecasted and has also increased its annual dividend guidance, emphasizing its commitment to shareholder returns. This adjustment highlights RAKUS’s strategic focus on growth and cost efficiency.

