Raksul Inc. Redeems Euro-Yen Bonds, Pursues Growth

RAKSUL INC. (JP:4384) has released an update.

Raksul Inc. has successfully redeemed its Euro-Yen Convertible Bonds due 2024, using cash on hand, ensuring a stable financial foundation. The company continues to focus on growth through strategic investments and maintaining capital efficiency, with minimal impact expected on its consolidated results.

