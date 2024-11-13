News & Insights

RAKSUL INC. Issues New Restricted Shares

November 13, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

RAKSUL INC. (JP:4384) has released an update.

RAKSUL INC. has announced the issuance of 14,100 new shares as part of a restricted stock-based compensation plan for eligible directors. This move aims to align management incentives with the company’s long-term corporate value growth. The shares will be restricted for a period of three years to encourage sustained contribution to the company’s success.

