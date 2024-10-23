News & Insights

Rakovina Therapeutics Unveils AI-Driven Drug Candidates

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. has utilized its Deep Docking AI platform to rapidly identify promising drug candidates for cancer treatment, a process that traditionally would take thousands of years. The company plans to validate these candidates and aims to advance a best-in-class drug candidate to human trials.

