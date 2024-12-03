News & Insights

Stocks

Rakovina Therapeutics Showcases Innovation at London Summit

December 03, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. announced its participation in the 13th Annual Tumour Models London Summit, where it will showcase its innovative cancer treatment research. Prof. Mads Daugaard, the company’s president, will present the development of 3D bioprinted bone mimics for drug screening and cancer research. The summit is a platform for sharing advanced insights into drug discovery and cancer therapy.

For further insights into TSE:RKV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.