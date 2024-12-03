Rakovina Therapeutics Showcases Innovation at London Summit

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc (TSE:RKV) has released an update.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. announced its participation in the 13th Annual Tumour Models London Summit, where it will showcase its innovative cancer treatment research. Prof. Mads Daugaard, the company’s president, will present the development of 3D bioprinted bone mimics for drug screening and cancer research. The summit is a platform for sharing advanced insights into drug discovery and cancer therapy.

