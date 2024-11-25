Raiz Invest’s AGM Success and Diverse Offerings

Raiz Invest Ltd. (AU:RZI) has released an update.
Raiz Invest Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the successful adoption of the Remuneration Report with over 75% approval, eliminating the need for a Board Spill Meeting. The fintech platform continues to innovate, offering diverse investment options from stocks to Bitcoin, catering to both novice and experienced investors.
