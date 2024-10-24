News & Insights

Stocks

Raiz Invest Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Raiz Invest Ltd. (AU:RZI) has released an update.

Raiz Invest Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 26, 2024, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options. The innovative fintech company, known for its micro-investing platform and diverse investment portfolios, continues to lead the market by providing accessible investment solutions for Australians. The meeting will allow shareholders to engage with the company remotely, ensuring broad participation and transparency.

For further insights into AU:RZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.