Raiz Invest Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Raiz Invest Ltd. (AU:RZI) has released an update.

Raiz Invest Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 26, 2024, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options. The innovative fintech company, known for its micro-investing platform and diverse investment portfolios, continues to lead the market by providing accessible investment solutions for Australians. The meeting will allow shareholders to engage with the company remotely, ensuring broad participation and transparency.

