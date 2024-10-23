News & Insights

Rainbow Rare Earths Prepares for AGM Amid Project Advances

Rainbow Rare Earths (GB:RBW) has released an update.

Rainbow Rare Earths is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 7, 2024, where it will discuss its digital-focused Annual Report reflecting environmental commitments. The company is advancing its projects in South Africa and Brazil, using innovative separation techniques to efficiently produce rare earth oxides, with the Phalaborwa project showing promising economic potential.

