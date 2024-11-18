Rail Vision Unveils Semi-Autonomous Train Control System

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has released an update.

Rail Vision Ltd. has announced a breakthrough in railway safety technology with its new active control system, set to be deployed by the end of 2024 in partnership with a major U.S. rail company. This system marks a shift from passive warnings to active controls, enhancing locomotive operations towards semi-autonomy and improving safety standards. This innovation highlights Rail Vision’s commitment to advancing the rail industry’s future with AI-driven solutions.

