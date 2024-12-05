News & Insights

Stocks

Raiden Resources Updates on Director’s Shareholding

December 05, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Raiden Resources Limited has reported no change in the number of shares held by Director Dale Richard Ginn. The director continues to own 9,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which were transferred between accounts but not bought or sold. This update ensures transparency and maintains investor confidence in the company’s governance.

For further insights into AU:RDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.