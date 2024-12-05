Raiden Resources Updates on Director’s Shareholding

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.
Raiden Resources Limited has reported no change in the number of shares held by Director Dale Richard Ginn. The director continues to own 9,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which were transferred between accounts but not bought or sold. This update ensures transparency and maintains investor confidence in the company’s governance.
