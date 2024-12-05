Raiden Resources Reveals Director’s Investment Changes

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Raiden Resources Limited announced a change in the interests of Director Dusko Ljubojevic, as several listed options he held directly and indirectly have lapsed due to expiry. Following this change, his holdings now consist of fully paid ordinary shares across both direct and indirect interests. This update highlights the dynamic nature of director-level investments and their potential impact on stock performance.

For further insights into AU:RDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.