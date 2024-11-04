News & Insights

Raiden Resources Begins Drilling at Arrow Gold Project

November 04, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has begun a 3,500-meter Air Core drilling program at its Arrow Gold Project, targeting Hemi-style gold mineralization. The project is financed by JV partner Mallina Co Pty Ltd, while Raiden retains rights to other mineral deposits. This marks an exciting exploration phase for the company, with ongoing projects enhancing their potential for significant discoveries.

