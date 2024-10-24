Raiden Resources Advances Drilling Programs and Secures Funding

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has made significant progress in its exploration activities for the September 2024 quarter, with the commencement of a 5,000m diamond drilling program at the Andover South Lithium Project, potentially expanding to 15,000m. The company also completed a $10 million placement to support these endeavors, demonstrating strong investor interest. Additionally, heritage surveys were completed for the Mt Sholl and Arrow Gold projects, paving the way for future drilling campaigns.

