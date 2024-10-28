Ragusa Minerals Faces Cash Outflow Amidst Exploration Efforts

Ragusa Minerals Ltd (AU:RAS) has released an update.

Ragusa Minerals Ltd reports a net cash outflow of $157,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, primarily due to operational and investment activities. The company’s cash reserves stood at $440,000 at the start of the quarter, highlighting a cautious financial position without any new financing activities. Investors may find interest in the company’s focus on managing expenditures amidst ongoing exploration efforts.

