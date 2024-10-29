Ragnar Metals Advances Swedish Projects and Invests in Gold

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited reports promising developments at its Swedish projects, with significant HREE findings at Olserum North and approved drill targets at Orrvik. The company’s strategic investment in Kaiser Reef is set to enhance its financial growth by providing a share in gold production profits. These ventures position Ragnar to capitalize on high-demand resources, potentially boosting its market appeal.

