Raffles Education Subsidiary Sells Langfang Office Building

Raffles Education’s subsidiary, Oriental University City Holdings, has announced the sale of its No. 1 Office Building in Langfang, China, for RMB11 million. This transaction is pending shareholder approval and reflects the company’s strategic decisions in asset management. Investors are advised to proceed with caution regarding company shares.

