News & Insights

Stocks

Radware price target raised to $30 from $23 at Barclays

October 31, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner raised the firm’s price target on Radware (RDWR) to $30 from $23 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s results were resilient, reflecting a return to double-digit annual revenue growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Radware delivered significant operating margin improvement in the quarter, in line with company guidance. It cites strong execution for the target increase.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RDWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.