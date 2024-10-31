Radware price target raised to $30 from $23 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner raised the firm’s price target on Radware (RDWR) to $30 from $23 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s results were resilient, reflecting a return to double-digit annual revenue growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Radware delivered significant operating margin improvement in the quarter, in line with company guidance. It cites strong execution for the target increase.

