Radiopharm Theranostics Reports Promising Study Results

November 17, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics has announced promising results from a study on their imaging agent 68Ga-RAD 301, indicating its potential in accurately visualizing pancreatic cancer tumors and metastases. The study, which involved 44 patients, highlighted the agent’s safety and effectiveness, paving the way for its use in improving pancreatic cancer diagnostics. Currently, a Phase I trial is underway to further explore its capabilities.

