Radiopharm Theranostics Partners with BAMF Health for Brain Cancer Study

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has announced a strategic collaboration with BAMF Health to manufacture and administer its novel radiotracer 18F-RAD 101 for a Phase 2b imaging study targeting brain metastasis. BAMF Health will be the first clinical trial site, expected to begin patient enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2024, utilizing its advanced radiopharmacy capabilities. This partnership aims to accelerate the delivery of innovative cancer treatments, potentially benefiting patients globally.

