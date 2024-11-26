Radiopharm Theranostics Expands Reach with Nasdaq Listing

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (AU:RAD) has released an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited has successfully listed its American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol ‘RADX’, marking a significant strategic milestone. This secondary listing aims to enhance the company’s visibility among U.S. and international investors without any associated capital raising. Existing U.S. shareholders currently hold 21% of Radiopharm, and the company continues its focus on developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for oncology.

