News & Insights

Stocks

Radiant Logistics reports Q1 adjusted EPS 17c, consensus 14c

November 12, 2024 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q1 revenue $203.6, consensus $215.02M. “While the slower freight market persists, we continue to deliver solid financial results and generated $9.5M in adjusted EBITDA for the Q1 ended September 30, 2024, which is generally in line with results from the comparable prior year period as well as our most recent previous quarter ended June 30,” said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics (RLGT). “Although we believe our industry will likely continue to face market headwinds into 2025, we do expect to benefit from project type opportunities over the near term that should fortify our results while we wait for a more durable, broad-based recovery.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RLGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.