RADCOM Appoints Benny Eppstein as New CEO

RADCOM Ltd. has appointed telecom industry veteran Benny Eppstein as its new CEO, effective December 1, 2024, as the company aims to leverage his extensive experience in North America and Japan to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. Eppstein’s leadership is expected to steer RADCOM towards exploiting significant growth opportunities in the 5G and cloud sectors. The company expresses confidence in Eppstein’s ability to lead RADCOM to its next level of profitable growth.

