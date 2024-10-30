Rackspace Technology signs multi-year collaboration agreement with AWS

Rackspace Technology (RXT) has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AMZN), with plans to offer end-to-end cloud advisory, fin-ops, migration, modernization, cloud data, machine learning and generative AI solutions to accelerate customer value across their cloud adoption journey. The SCA includes a significant investment to help customers accelerate their migration and modernization initiatives for applications, data, and cloud infrastructure through the global expansion of the Rackspace Technology Migration and Modernization Center of Excellence. This builds on years of expertise working with the AWS Migration Acceleration Program. Rackspace Technology also recently announced the launch of Rackspace Rapid Migration Offer, which is designed to expedite data center migrations to AWS. RRMO, also available on AWS Marketplace, provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing migration planning, landing zone setup, migration execution, and 24x7x365 cloud operations support with monitoring and incident response. Overall, the enhanced collaboration supports the delivery of business outcomes for customers globally from Rackspace’s portfolio of full-stack cloud and AI services.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.