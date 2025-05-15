Rackspace Technology Facilitates Successful Cloud Migration for Housing Authority of the City of Austin

Rackspace Technology migrated HACA's infrastructure to Microsoft Azure and 365, enhancing resilience, security, and operational efficiency.

Rackspace Technology has successfully migrated the Housing Authority of the City of Austin's (HACA) technology infrastructure to Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, enhancing operational resilience, business continuity, and security. This transition was prompted by critical downtime during a winter storm that exposed vulnerabilities in HACA's previous on-premises setup, which relied on outdated technology from the COVID-19 pandemic. HACA, which provides essential housing services to low-income families, sought a cloud-based solution to ensure reliability and better adapt to their mission. With Rackspace's assistance, HACA integrated 373 users and over 3.7 TB of data into a modernized environment that improves agility and disaster recovery, positioning them for future technological advancements and compliance with government standards.

Successful migration of HACA's technology infrastructure to Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 enhances operational resilience, business continuity, and security, showcasing Rackspace Technology's capability in cloud solutions.

Demonstrates Rackspace's expertise in serving public-sector clients, potentially positioning the company for future contracts with government agencies.

Significantly improved operational agility for HACA, with the migration facilitating the seamless transition of 373 users and over 3.7 TB of data, highlighting Rackspace's efficiency in handling complex migrations.

The press release implies that HACA's previous on-premises infrastructure was inadequate, suggesting potential shortcomings in Rackspace's earlier assessments of client needs or technological capabilities.



HACA's critical downtime during a severe winter storm indicates possible failures in Rackspace's ability to deliver timely solutions in emergency situations.



The reliance on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 raises questions about Rackspace's independence as a solutions provider, potentially causing concerns about vendor lock-in for clients.

What is the recent achievement of Rackspace Technology?

Rackspace Technology successfully migrated the Housing Authority of the City of Austin's technology infrastructure to Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365.

How did the migration benefit HACA?

The migration improved operational resilience, business continuity, and strengthened security for HACA's services to low-income families.

What challenges did HACA face before the migration?

HACA faced critical downtime and security vulnerabilities due to reliance on on-premises technology and various open-source tools during emergencies.

Who partnered with HACA for the migration project?

HACA partnered with Rackspace Technology, selected for their expertise in working with government agencies and implementing cloud solutions.

What improvements did HACA experience post-migration?

Post-migration, HACA saw enhanced business continuity, disaster recovery capabilities, and a stronger cybersecurity posture, along with operational agility.

$RXT Insider Trading Activity

$RXT insiders have traded $RXT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAR MALETIRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 615,656 shares for an estimated $1,207,613 .

. MARK A. MARINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 331,476 shares for an estimated $820,753 .

. DHARMENDRA KUMAR SINHA (EVP, President, Public Cloud) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 305,759 shares for an estimated $666,996 .

. SRINI KOUSHIK (President, Technology) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 110,635 shares for an estimated $232,424 .

. BRIAN LILLIE (EVP, President Private Cloud) sold 20,165 shares for an estimated $51,219

ANTHONY C. ROBERTS purchased 19,455 shares for an estimated $50,583

KELLIE TEAL-GUESS (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,405 shares for an estimated $30,588.

$RXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $RXT stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Rackspace Technology®







(NASDAQ: RXT)



, a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced the successful migration of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin's (HACA) technology infrastructure to Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, significantly improving operational resilience and business continuity while strengthening security.





HACA is a public-sector entity that assists low-income families by providing essential housing services to vulnerable populations. HACA manages housing assistance, voucher programs, and resident services through portals and digital platforms. With approximately 240 staff members and numerous Austin families, HACA prioritizes operational continuity and security to ensure uninterrupted access to critical services.





HACA heavily relied on on-premises technology and various free or open-source tools, a legacy from the emergency adaptations of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, a nearly perfect storm of events created an urgent need to transition to a robust, cloud-based environment. HACA experienced critical downtime during a severe winter storm, highlighting vulnerabilities in its on-premises infrastructure and limited remote work capabilities. HACA decided to move to Microsoft Azure for a more reliable cloud infrastructure along with Microsoft 365 to strengthen collaboration and turned to Rackspace Technology's expertise for the successful transition.





"Our mission is to provide housing to people in need. So that means the technology needs to be available 99.9% of the time, and we need a partner familiar with working within the government. We saw that Rackspace had a large implementation with a government agency, which the state recommended," said Jorge Vazquez, Director of Technology Management and Innovation, HACA. "We need to have reliable security, and be adaptable. All those capabilities support our organization's ultimate mission — housing our community's most vulnerable citizens."





With Rackspace expertise, HACA achieved substantial operational improvements, including enhanced business continuity, disaster recovery capabilities, and a stronger cybersecurity posture. The new cloud infrastructure quickly proved its value, mitigating the impact of subsequent power outages. Rackspace Technology enabled the seamless migration of 373 users and over 3.7 TB of data to Microsoft 365, significantly enhancing HACA's operational agility.





"By migrating and modernizing its technology stack, HACA now has a flexible and secure foundation ready for emerging technologies," said Jeff Martinez, VP & General Manager of Government Services, Rackspace Technology. "The new modernized environment simplifies the integration of advanced solutions, enabling HACA to quickly adopt new digital tools, comply efficiently with evolving government standards, and respond proactively to future technological demands and community needs."







for the full Rackspace Technology HACA case study.







About Rackspace Technology









Rackspace Technology



is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.





Media Contact:



publicrelations@rackspace.com





