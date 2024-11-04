News & Insights

Racing Force Expands Production Facilities in Bahrain

November 04, 2024 — 05:48 am EST

Racing Force SpA (IT:RFG) has released an update.

Racing Force Group, a leader in motorsport safety equipment, has completed the expansion of its Bell Racing Helmets factory in Bahrain and commenced construction of a new OMP plant. This development is supported by an investment from Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, reflecting Racing Force’s long-term commitment to the region as they aim to meet increasing global demand for safety products. The expanded facilities will enhance production capabilities, further solidifying Racing Force’s leadership in the industry.

