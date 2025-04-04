Rachel Cruze’s Top 5 Tips for Getting Richer

Getting rich isn’t about making huge changes overnight. It’s about small, smart and consistent habits.

Rachel Cruze, a personal finance expert, believes that getting richer is a result of smart, intentional decisions made consistently over time.

Discover More: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

For You: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Whether you want to ditch debt or build long-term wealth, her tips for getting richer might help you reach your goals faster.

Get Out of Debt

Debt is a major roadblock to building wealth. Cruze emphasizes getting out of debt, especially high-interest credit card debt.

“Instead of paying a bank, you could be investing that,” she said.

Cruze’s perspective on debt was shaped by her upbringing. Her parents filed for bankruptcy in the 1980s to become debt-free. As a result, Cruze grew up in a household where debt wasn’t an option, which forced her to live within her means.

Cruze recommends tackling your smallest debts first and working your way up. This strategy motivates and makes the process feel achievable. The sooner you make the first step, the sooner you start building wealth and eventually get rich.

Trending Now: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Increase Your Income

According to Cruze, your income is the greatest wealth-building tool if you use it wisely. Instead of just earning and spending, Cruze encourages people to increase their income to accelerate their financial success.

One of the Cruze’s suggestions for increasing income is asking for a raise or promotion. If you love your job but feel underpaid, Cruze advises having an honest conversation with your employer about career growth. And if you’re not happy with your current job, she suggests upskilling, looking for other high-paying roles and networking with industry professionals to open doors to better opportunities.

And if your current paycheck isn’t cutting it, Cruze recommends starting a side hustle to boost your income. A side hustle can speed up debt repayments and boost your savings and investments.

Invest and Have a Long-Term Mindset

There’s no better way to get rich than letting your money work for you.

“When you invest, your money makes money,” Cruze said.

Plus, you don’t need huge sums of money to start investing. Cruze says even maxing out a Roth IRA each year can lay a strong foundation for your financial future. As long as you’re consistent with your investments, you can build wealth over time, thanks to compound interest.

Cruze also insists on having a long-term mindset when investing. It’s not an overnight strategy but rather a long-term game. While you’ll not see immediate returns, the goal is to be consistent and patient.

Live Below Your Means

Cruze grew up in a household where living below your means was the norm, and this habit has helped her become rich. She insists that you need a realistic and discerning budget that you stick to religiously to live below your means.

“Budgeting really helps with your spending,” Cruze added. According to her, creating a realistic budget and sticking to it comes with several benefits. It helps build an emergency fund, save for specific goals, and set aside money for investing.

Get Comparison Out of Your Life

The phrase ‘comparison is the thief of joy’ couldn’t be more true when it comes to building wealth. Cruze says that it’s easy to fall into the trap of comparing your life to that of others, which will keep you from focusing on what truly matters.

“There’s always going to be someone who seems more wealthy than you,” Cruze said. She points out that everyone’s financial situation is different. The key is to get comparison out of your life and make decisions that are right for you without getting distracted by what others are doing.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze’s Top 5 Tips for Getting Richer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.