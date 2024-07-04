Rachel Cruze: 8 Popular Products Not Worth the Cost

Bestselling author and financial guru Rachel Cruze is known for providing realistic advice on how to live frugally.

She often discusses ways to spend wisely and save while staying true to her roots (as the daughter of famed money expert Dave Ramsey), whether that’s through buying generic instead of name brand or skipping items that aren’t worth their price tag.

In a recent YouTube video titled, “Popular Products That Are a Waste of Money,” Cruze shared with her 445,000 subscribers the items she believes are wasting their money. They range from pricey athleisure clothing to overpriced food at the movie theater.

So, if you are looking for ways to save money, here are eight products Rachel Cruze says are simply not worth the cost.

Expensive Athleisure Wear

While Cruze notes that she loves to splurge on things like a good hotel and a high-quality handbag, there are also many things she won’t waste money on.

The first product that she advises skipping is expensive athleisure wear. According to her, $100 for a pair of leggings is not worth it.

While Cruze loves name-brand products from places like LuLuLemon, the same stretchy-fabric technology is available at a fraction of the price from places like Amazon and Old Navy.

And though she admits to indulging in a few key pricey items, overall, she prefers to save money by avoiding brand name athleisure.

Renting Storage Units or Investing in Collectibles

Cruze says she won’t waste money on renting a storage unit or buying collectibles.

While collectibles can be a fun way to build wealth over time, they may not be worth it if they’re locked in an expensive storage unit. Instead, she suggests foregoing the monthly rental fee and getting rid of whatever you were planning on storing.

While the popular podcaster says you can skip this cost overall, she did allow for some exceptions, such as temporarily renting a unit while moving.

Expensive Kids’ Clothes

As any parent can attest, buying clothes for your kids can bust your budget. The problem is with the limited amount of time they actually wear the items.

As Cruze explained, her kids can go through two different shoe sizes within the span of a school year, so she prefers avoiding high-priced stores for these products.

Instead, she will shop at Old Navy or Target or hit the sales racks at some of the pricier retailers. When her children were younger, she said she would shop consignment to find luxury items at a more affordable price.

Food at the Movie Theater

Cruze won’t be caught anywhere near the concession stand when she takes her kids to the movies. On the contrary, Cruze thinks ahead, taking the family to Walgreens before going to the theater to get candy boxes at half the price.

Anything from Dyson

Another name-brand product that Cruze won’t spend money on is a Dyson. Whether it’s a hair dryer or a vacuum cleaner, Cruze is convinced that there are comparable items on the market with similar technology.

Airport and Airplane Food

In general, traveling can be very expensive, but you can (literally) eat away at your budget while at the airport or on the plane.

Cruze says almost everything is overpriced. From magazines to water bottles, you can expect to pay more in the terminal or on the plane than in other places. She recommends budget-conscious travelers prepare a bag ahead of time with all of their goodies to avoid the extra cost.

Popular Jean Styles and Jewelry

Trendy jean and jewelry styles aren’t worth the price tag in most cases, explained Cruze. While she doesn’t mind investing in seasonal styles, she won’t spend a ton of money on them, opting instead to get them from less expensive retailers.

Whole Life Insurance

Finally, Cruze noted that whole life insurance is “one of the worst financial products on the market,” and she would not recommend purchasing it. Yes, whole life insurance will indeed cover your “whole life,” but there’s an investment aspect attached to it with a pretty terrible rate of return.

Instead, Cruze advises getting term life insurance and investing in something completely different.

