News & Insights

Stocks

Race Oncology’s AGM Results and Strategic Focus

November 24, 2024 — 10:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Race Oncology Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting with all resolutions carried on a poll. The company’s focus remains on advancing its lead asset, bisantrene, in the fight against cancer, offering a promising therapeutic with reduced cardiotoxicity and significant potential in oncology treatment. Investors may find Race’s strategic collaborations and pursuit of commercial opportunities noteworthy as they aim to expand bisantrene’s reach globally.

For further insights into AU:RAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.