Race Oncology’s AGM Results and Strategic Focus

Race Oncology Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting with all resolutions carried on a poll. The company’s focus remains on advancing its lead asset, bisantrene, in the fight against cancer, offering a promising therapeutic with reduced cardiotoxicity and significant potential in oncology treatment. Investors may find Race’s strategic collaborations and pursuit of commercial opportunities noteworthy as they aim to expand bisantrene’s reach globally.

