News & Insights

Stocks

R8 Capital Ends Redwood Deal, Eyes New Opportunities

December 06, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mode Global Holdings Plc (GB:MODE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

R8 Capital Investments PLC has decided to terminate its planned acquisition of Redwood Financial Partners Limited after extensive discussions. The company is now exploring various fundraising options and will seek alternative acquisition opportunities. R8 aims to restore its ordinary shares for trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

For further insights into GB:MODE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.