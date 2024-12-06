R8 Capital Ends Redwood Deal, Eyes New Opportunities

Mode Global Holdings Plc (GB:MODE) has released an update.

R8 Capital Investments PLC has decided to terminate its planned acquisition of Redwood Financial Partners Limited after extensive discussions. The company is now exploring various fundraising options and will seek alternative acquisition opportunities. R8 aims to restore its ordinary shares for trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

