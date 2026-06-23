Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF, where 6,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QYLD, in morning trading today Nvidia is down about 2.9%, and Apple is higher by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the COZX ETF, which lost 320,000 of its units, representing a 38.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: QYLD, COZX: Big ETF Outflows

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