QX Resources Restructures Lithium Deals and Raises Funds

October 30, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

QX Resources Ltd (AU:QXR) has released an update.

QX Resources Ltd has restructured its option agreement to significantly reduce cash payments for its Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California, while also securing interests in additional lithium projects in Nevada and Utah. The company is also exploring gold opportunities in Central Queensland and engaging in iron ore discussions in the Pilbara region. Additionally, QX Resources has raised $1 million through a share placement to support its diverse exploration activities.

