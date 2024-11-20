Quorum Information Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Quorum Information Technologies (TSE:QIS) has released an update.

Quorum Information Technologies reported a significant increase in its Q3 2024 financial performance, with a 15% rise in adjusted EBITDA and a 39% increase in adjusted cash income compared to the previous year. The company also made strides in reducing its BDC Capital Facility debt and expressed confidence in its growth strategy and product offerings. These results highlight Quorum’s successful cost management and profitable growth strategy, positioning it well for future investments.

