Quiver Morning Markets Wrap: Stocks Gain as Election Voting Begin

U.S. stocks held onto gains as voting commenced in a high-stakes presidential election, with the S&P 500 (SPY) rising by 1% and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) gaining 1.2%. Palantir Technologies saw a significant surge, jumping 23% after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue, while Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) also contributed to the Nasdaq’s rally. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield climbed by seven basis points to 4.36%, following data showing the U.S. service sector’s most robust expansion in over two years, reflecting an economy that remains resilient despite potential post-election volatility.





Market sentiment was largely positive but cautious, with the S&P 500 reflecting historical election day buoyancy, which has seen gains in nine of the last eleven election days. Analysts predict the potential for heightened volatility depending on the election outcome and are closely monitoring polling results, as investors await clarity on the future economic policy landscape. Cameron Dawson, Chief Investment Officer at NewEdge Wealth, emphasized the likelihood of market swings, given the tight polls and uncertainty surrounding the final results.





Market Overview:





S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained as U.S. election voting began.



10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.36% as services sector data exceeded forecasts.



Palantir (PLTR) surged 23% on strong earnings, lifting tech sector sentiment.



Key Points:



Analysts anticipate potential post-election volatility amid tight polling data.



Goldman Sachs (GS) suggests low likelihood of a bear market in the next year.



Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision adds to market anticipation this week.



Looking Ahead:



Investors are poised for potential swings in the S&P 500 as election results unfold.



Focus expected to shift back to earnings and monetary policy post-election.



Key global economic data and rate decisions likely to influence market sentiment.



Investors are navigating a complex landscape as election uncertainty intersects with robust economic indicators. The recent uptick in Treasury yields alongside strong service sector data has highlighted the U.S. economy’s resilience, with Goldman Sachs forecasting minimal chances of a bear market in the coming year. However, as the Federal Reserve prepares to announce its interest rate decision later in the week, the markets are bracing for potential impacts from both the election outcome and the Fed's guidance.The election’s resolution is anticipated to shift investor focus back to fundamentals, particularly corporate earnings and monetary policy developments. With a full slate of global economic data and central bank decisions scheduled, including the Fed’s, investors are preparing for a pivotal week that could set the tone for market movements heading into year-end.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.