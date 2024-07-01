Quiver Morning Markets Wrap

Stocks fluctuated at the start of July, with traders bracing for a deluge of economic reports while weighing the impacts of France’s election on markets. In the countdown to Friday’s all-important US jobs report, data showed US factory activity contracted slightly for a third straight month in June, while a measure of prices fell by the most in more than a year. Traders are also revising their strategies after last week’s presidential debate. Morgan Stanley strategists say equity investors “should stay: stay selective.” In a separate note, the firm said that the growing prospect of a Donald Trump victory is making yield curve steepeners attractive.





“With the eternal question of whether rising debts and deficits matter for interest as rates and the funding costs a government has to pay, maybe we’re getting a taste that now it does?” said Peter Boockvar at the Boock Report. “Regardless of who wins in November though, we know the US financial situation is only going to get worse, especially if current federal spending as a % of GDP at 23-24% remains well above the historical trend of about 20%.” European shares snapped a four-day losing streak and the euro rose as French election results suggested there’s a smaller probability of extreme policies coming from the far-right.





Market Overview:





US factory activity shrinks for the third month



French election results boost European stocks



Nvidia leads tech losses; Chewy surges



Key Points:



The US factory activity contraction in June



Treasury yields advance; euro strengthens



Goldman warns of a high bar for US earnings



Looking Ahead:



The focus on US jobs report on Friday



Potential impact of the French election on markets



Traders’ cautious approach in the current economic climate



The S&P 500 ( SPY ) wavered near 5,470. Nvidia sank 2.5%, leading losses in tech. Chewy ( CHWY ) surged after Keith and disclosed a passive, known online as “Roaring Kitty,” disclosed: passive stake in the online pet food and product retailer. Treasury 10-year yields advanced four basis points to 4.43%. France’s CAC 40 Index jumped as much as 2.8% before retracing some gains. Banking stocks led the advance in Europe, as French lenders Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, and Credit Agricole all surged at least 4%. The euro climbed to its strongest level since mid-June.Corporate America faces the highest earnings bar in almost three years as it prepares to report second-quarter results, according to Goldman’s ( GS ) David Kostin. “The magnitude of earnings-per-share beats is likely to diminish as consensus forecasts set a higher bar than in previous quarters,” Kostin said. “We expect the outperformance ‘reward’ for stocks beating estimates will be smaller than average again this quarter.” Boeing ( BA ) agreed to buy back Spirit AeroSystems ( SPR ) for $37.25 a share in an all-stock deal that values the supplier at $ from as the embattled US plane maker tries to fix its manufacturing defects. Meta ( META ) has been slapped with a warning over its subscription model for ad-free services on Instagram and Facebook, risking potentially heavy fines in the European Union’s latest attack on Big Tech under tough new rules. A.P. Moller-Maersk withdrew its bid for DB Schenker, the logistics unit of Deutsche Bahn ( DB ) AG that’s been reported to be valued at more than €15 billion ($16.1 billion).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.