QuidelOrtho sees cost-savings of at least $50M in 2H24

Sees 2H and FY24 positive adjusted free cash flow to exceed 50% of adjusted EBITDA, including full year interest expense of $160M-$165M and CapEx of ~$170M, excluding reagent rentals.
- QuidelOrtho sees Q4 OpEx ‘relatively flat’ vs. Q3
- QuidelOrtho sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $530M-$550M
- QuidelOrtho says China continues to be a ‘complex market’
- QuidelOrtho says ‘solid progress’ executing business improvement initiatives
- QuidelOrtho reports Q3 adjusted EPS 85c, consensus 32c
