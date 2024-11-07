QuidelOrtho sees cost-savings of at least $50M in 2H24

Sees 2H and FY24 positive adjusted free cash flow to exceed 50% of adjusted EBITDA, including full year interest expense of $160M-$165M and CapEx of ~$170M, excluding reagent rentals.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QDEL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.