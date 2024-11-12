News & Insights

Stocks

QuickLogic Reports Revenue Decline and Net Loss in Q3

November 12, 2024 — 10:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

QuickLogic ( (QUIK) ) has issued an announcement.

QuickLogic Corporation announced its fiscal third-quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a 35.9% decline in total revenue compared to the previous year but a slight rise from the previous quarter. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, attributed to the timing of deliverables for eFPGA IP contracts. Despite these challenges, QuickLogic remains optimistic about future growth, highlighting progress in delivering eFPGA IP for multiple processes and expanding platform support with strategic collaborations.

For detailed information about QUIK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUIK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.