QuickLogic Reports Revenue Decline and Net Loss in Q3

QuickLogic Corporation announced its fiscal third-quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a 35.9% decline in total revenue compared to the previous year but a slight rise from the previous quarter. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, attributed to the timing of deliverables for eFPGA IP contracts. Despite these challenges, QuickLogic remains optimistic about future growth, highlighting progress in delivering eFPGA IP for multiple processes and expanding platform support with strategic collaborations.

