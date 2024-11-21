QuickFee Raises $350,000 in New Share Issuance

QuickFee Ltd. (AU:QFE) has released an update.
QuickFee Limited has issued 4.375 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.08 each, raising A$350,000. These shares, linked to Non-executive Chairman Dale Smorgon, were part of a previously approved share placement and can be traded immediately under the exemption in the Corporations Act. QuickFee continues to focus on its mission to enhance payment solutions for professional service firms in the US and Australia.
