Questerre Energy Expands Amid Evolving Energy Landscape

November 12, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Questerre (TSE:QEC) has released an update.

Questerre Energy is advancing its carbon storage pilot and expanding natural gas production in Quebec and Kakwa North amid evolving energy challenges. The company reported a mixed financial performance with a slight net loss this quarter, impacted by lower commodity prices despite increased production. Questerre aims to leverage its expertise in low permeability reservoirs to innovate and transition its energy portfolio responsibly.

